Serena Williams to be inducted into National Women's Hall of Fame

Serena Williams is being recognized for her work on and off the tennis court.

The National Women's Hall of Fame announced this week that Williams is a 2024 inductee.

"Serena Williams is a highly regarded tennis champion, entrepreneur, investor, fashion designer, and executive producer," the organization states.

Williams will join the more than 300 other women in the Hall of Fame, which honors "distinguished American women."

Other women inducted include Maya Angelou, Julia Child, Amelia Earhart and Aretha Franklin.

In addition to Williams' accomplishments in tennis, which include 23 grand slam championships, the organization lauded the 42-year-old for helping women in business.

"Serena established her venture capital firm Serena Ventures in 2017, which focuses on investing in women and founders of color and has since built a portfolio of over 20 early-stage companies," the nonprofit said.

The induction ceremony will take place in March. For the first time, the ceremony will be televised nationally.

“The 2024 class of inductees are scientists, activists, performers, and athletes who are the changemakers of today and inspiration for the women of tomorrow,” Jennifer Gabriel, the Hall of Fame's chief executive, said in a statement.

In addition to Williams, other 2024 inductees include educator Peggy McIntosh and civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, who was the first Black child to integrate at an all-White elementary school in New Orleans in 1960.

