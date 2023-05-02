Serena Williams, 41, announces pregnancy at Met Gala

The Met Gala wasn't just about the fashion this year. Major baby news was announced on the red carpet.

Tennis icon Serena Williams revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams posted a picture on Instagram with her husband, captioning the image, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Williams wore a custom Gucci gown, which was paired with a pearl necklace and headpiece. The couple took numerous pictures with Ohanian's hand on Williams' "baby bump."

The 41-year-old said she was "evolving away" from tennis last year. Her final tournament was at the U.S. Open in September, where she captured the imagination of the crowd. With very little preparation ahead of the tournament, she would make her way to the third round, beating the No. 2-ranked women's player en route.

Williams said wanting to grow her family was among the reasons for stepping away from the game.

Williams and Ohanian are parents to Olympia, who was born Sept. 1, 2017, less than nine months after Williams won the Australian Open.

Williams will go down in the record books as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, more than anyone else, man or woman, in the Open era. Williams also collected 14 grand slam doubles championships with her sister, Venus Williams.

