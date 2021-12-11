Sens. Warnock, Ossoff secure funding to lower energy bills for Georgia farmers, small businesses

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Georgia U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured funding to lower energy bills for Georgia farmers and small businesses.

The investments will help strengthen rural electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power.

They will also help Georgia farmers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements, saving them money on electricity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I will continue working to make affordable, dependable, and renewable energy more accessible in Georgia, and this grant should help Georgia families, farmers, and businesses lower energy bills,” Sen. Ossoff said.

“We must keep working toward an ecologically and economically sustainable future for our planet and communities, and these investments are critical to supporting that goal here in Georgia. I will keep pushing for federal investments to make this vision a reality in every corner of our state,” said Sen. Rev. Warnock.

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock continue to deliver on efforts to make clean energy infrastructure more affordable and accessible.

Sen. Ossoff’s Clean Energy for All Homes Act, which recently passed the U.S. House, will make it more affordable for Georgia families to install energy efficient home technology and save money on their energy bills.

Nelson Tractor Company, Inc. Blairsville $43,980 365 Self Storage, Inc. Alto $19,012 JD Cattle Company Monroe $19,996 Zachary K. Hightower (farm) Colbert $42,051 Carroll’s Sausage and Meats, Inc. Sylvester $48,688 Georgia Pine Straw, Inc. Lyons $22,250 Hardy Farms Hawkinsville $6,128 Jeffery Lee Gay (farm) Winterville $19,766 Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable, Inc. Norman Park $243,750 Complete Truck Bodies, Inc. Gay $19,992