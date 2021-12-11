Watch
Homepage

Actions

Sens. Warnock, Ossoff secure funding to lower energy bills for Georgia farmers, small businesses

Seventeen businesses set to receive funding
items.[0].image.alt
Farm Tractor
Farm Tractor
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 11:30:33-05

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Georgia U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff secured funding to lower energy bills for Georgia farmers and small businesses.

The investments will help strengthen rural electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power.

They will also help Georgia farmers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements, saving them money on electricity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I will continue working to make affordable, dependable, and renewable energy more accessible in Georgia, and this grant should help Georgia families, farmers, and businesses lower energy bills,” Sen. Ossoff said.

“We must keep working toward an ecologically and economically sustainable future for our planet and communities, and these investments are critical to supporting that goal here in Georgia. I will keep pushing for federal investments to make this vision a reality in every corner of our state,” said Sen. Rev. Warnock.

Sens. Ossoff and Warnock continue to deliver on efforts to make clean energy infrastructure more affordable and accessible.

Sen. Ossoff’s Clean Energy for All Homes Act, which recently passed the U.S. House, will make it more affordable for Georgia families to install energy efficient home technology and save money on their energy bills.

Nelson Tractor Company, Inc.Blairsville$43,980
365 Self Storage, Inc.Alto$19,012
JD Cattle CompanyMonroe$19,996
Zachary K. Hightower (farm)Colbert$42,051
Carroll’s Sausage and Meats, Inc.Sylvester$48,688
Georgia Pine Straw, Inc.Lyons$22,250
Hardy FarmsHawkinsville$6,128
Jeffery Lee Gay (farm)Winterville$19,766
Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable, Inc.Norman Park$243,750
Complete Truck Bodies, Inc.Gay$19,992

Joel Harvey (farm)Winterville$19,687
Tanner Folsom Poultry Farms, LLCBaxley$50,000
Corn Solar, LLCAtlanta$200,723
Circle F. Farms, LLCBaxley$50,000
Tri County Clinic of Chiropractic, LLCVidalia$9,362
Starlight Poultry Farm, LLCNewton$25,000
Tag Grinding Services, Inc.Marietta$190,000

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming