SEE WHERE: TPD investigates 2 shootings in less than 2 hours less than 2 miles apart

Tallahassee Police responded to two shootings early Wednesday morning.

The first shooting took place at 1:20 a.m. at the Trapican Way on Lake Bradord Road. The second took place at 2:43 a.m. near FAMU Way and South Adams Street.

As of Aug. 14, 2023, TPD confirmed 32 shootings with injuries. These latest shootings add to that total.

TPD NEWS RELEASE BELOW:

1. At 1:20 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to Trapican Way regarding a shooting incident outside of the store. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her arm and torso. She was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Responding officers obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop after locating the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. The suspect, Jonathan Vance, was taken into custody without incident. The investigation determined Vance attempted to shoot another man he was arguing with and the woman was struck by gunfire instead. This swift response and subsequent arrest serve as a testament to TPD’s unwavering commitment to bring justice to victims in the community, and apprehend violent offenders. Arrested: Jonathan Vance, 25, for attempted second degree murder.

2. At 2:43 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection regarding reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located evidence consistent with a shooting incident, but no victims were at the scene. Later, at approximately 4 a.m., officers were advised an adult male victim walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Preliminary information gathered indicates the shooting resulted from an argument which occurred in a parking lot in the 1300 block of South Adams Street. At this time, no arrests have been made and this investigation remains ongoing.