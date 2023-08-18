SEE WHERE: Tallahassee Police Department patrol car involved in crash with pedestrian, roadway blocked

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they are working a crash that involves a Tallahassee Police Department patrol car and a pedestrian.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m., Friday near the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wakulla Arran Road. That location is according to the FHP live traffic crash map. As of 10:30 a.m., the map indicated Crawfordville Highway was blocked in this location.

FHP told ABC 27 over the phone one pedestrian was hit in the crash. That pedestrian was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in critical condition. FHP said they had no reports of injury to car’s driver.

An eyewitness told ABC 27 the person who was hit had been on a bicycle. FHP was unable to confirm that information.

