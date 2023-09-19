SEE WHERE: South Georgia woman arrested, accused of human trafficking, cruelty to children

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with human trafficking and cruelty to children.

A child was allegedly forced to work in produce fields.

The accused offender was the victim's aunt.

NEWS RELEASE:

After a joint investigation involving the Echols County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, Genara Juan -Ramos, age 30, of Lake Park, GA, has been charged with two counts of 1st degree Cruelty to Children and one count of Human Trafficking.

On February 8, 2023, the Echols County Sheriff's Office requested GBI’s HEAT Unit assist with a human trafficking case involving a minor. The investigation revealed that the minor was a victim of human trafficking for labor servitude. The offender was the victim's aunt, Genara Juan-Ramos. After entering the U.S., the minor victim was forced to work in produce fields. Juan-Ramos was also physically abusive to the minor victim. The victim eventually ran away and sought help from law enforcement.

This investigation is another example of interagency collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Echols County Sheriff’s Office at 229-559-5603 or the GBI’s HEAT Unit at 404-270-8846. All forms of human trafficking should be reported to Georgia’s statewide human trafficking hotline, 1-866- ENDHTGA. Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls.