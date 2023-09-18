SEE WHERE: Motorcyclist hurt in crash involving Wakulla County School Bus

One motorcyclist sustained minor injuries during a crash involving a Wakulla County School Bus Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at the intersection of State Road 267 and Dan Miller Road.

No one on the bus was hurt.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

A Wakulla County school bus with 28 passengers was stopped at a traffic control device on Dan Miller Road facing southbound. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Road 267. The school bus failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle as it turned left onto State Road 267. This caused the motorcycle to overturn onto the right side. The school bus stopped on the south shoulder and the motorcycle came to final rest at Dan Miller Road. There was no collision between the two vehicles.