Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

SEE WHAT'S ALLOWED: Lowndes County Schools' clear bag policy

Lowndes County Schools has a clear bag policy for home events
clear.jpg
MGN
clear.jpg
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 12:18:21-04
  • Lowndes County Schools said they have has a clear bag policy for home events
  • The school district said this policy will be in effect for the 2023 football season
  • The football season begins Friday, Aug 11 when the Vikings host Tift County in a pre-season game

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The district said all fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to the policy. The following bags and items will be permitted:

● Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

● In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

● Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.

● Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.

● All bags and items are subject to inspection.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming