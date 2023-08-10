SEE WHAT'S ALLOWED: Lowndes County Schools' clear bag policy

- Lowndes County Schools said they have has a clear bag policy for home events
- The school district said this policy will be in effect for the 2023 football season
- The football season begins Friday, Aug 11 when the Vikings host Tift County in a pre-season game
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The district said all fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to the policy. The following bags and items will be permitted:
● Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
● In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.
● Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.
● Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.
● All bags and items are subject to inspection.