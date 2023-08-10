SEE WHAT'S ALLOWED: Lowndes County Schools' clear bag policy

Lowndes County Schools said they have has a clear bag policy for home events

The school district said this policy will be in effect for the 2023 football season

The football season begins Friday, Aug 11 when the Vikings host Tift County in a pre-season game

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The district said all fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to the policy. The following bags and items will be permitted:

● Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

● In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

● Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.

● Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.

● All bags and items are subject to inspection.