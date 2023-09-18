SEE NOW: One local business launches long-awaited project to create safe space

One local business launched their long-awaited project since working on it in the spring.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It’s a new way to discover common ground. I’m Terry Gilliam in southwest Tallahassee, where this one local business launches their long-awaited project of helping people feel comfortable in their own skin.

Sunday was the grand opening for the Common Ground Books gender affirming closet.

It’s a long-awaited project designed to help people in the community find common ground and feel comfortable being themselves with something simple— clothes.

The event coordinator and director of the Common Ground closet, Sam Beal, says they find joy in being able to help those finding a place in the community.

“Being able to provide a resource that not only helps people but centers trans joy and gender euphoria, it’s an honor and I'm so excited we’re able to open this.”

Common Ground says they’ve had the opening planned since May, and plan to see a big turnout.

The Common Ground gender affirming closet has been in the works for months, and now the owner and customers can finally see everything come together. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.