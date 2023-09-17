SEE NOW: FAMU renames field after legendary athlete and former Rattler

Florida A&M renamed their football field after legacy player, Ken Riley.

This was the Rattlers first home game of the 2023 season.

Watch video above to see how the family was honored.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It’s a new start of the season under a new field name. Where a legacy name will be recognized.

“It’s a very good feeling to be back here and have the field named after him and have friends and family here. It’s a great honor.”

That’s Ken Riley the second standing along with his mother and wife of Ken Riley, Barbra Riley

Saturday, Florida A&M had their first home game for the 2023 season.

It also was the first time a game had been played on the field with a new name.

Ken Riley field.

“We have so many heroes, so many great people to talk about and ken riley is high at the top of that list.”

That was Famu president, Dr Larry Robinson.

He was there to showcase the ceremony before Rattlers took the field.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey presented a mayoral proclamation as Saturday, September 16, 2023, will officially be known as Ken Riley Day.

That Proclamation given during a halftime ceremony.

It was something that left the Riley family with joy.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see that name on there and we’d like to thank President Robinson and AD Tiffany for putting this altogether, it’s like icing on the cake.”

A common phrase used to describe the special event.

“It’s just icing on the cake.”

The family of Ken Riley say they look forward to seeing the family name at every home game, and felt it honored them greatly. At Bragg memorial, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

