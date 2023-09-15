See how Thomasville's VFW Post 4995 honors POW/MIA Day in a big way

More than 83,000 Americans who fought for our freedom are still missing. Today Post 4995 is helping honor them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Veterans are out there, and we need help," said John Bojanac, Senior Vice Commander, VFW Post 4995.

For POW and MIA recognition day Thomasville's VFW Post has gathered at well-known BBQ spot Fallin's Bar-B-Que.

They're honoring over 83,000 soldiers who served our country and are still missing till this day. While doing so, they are also taking the time to support veterans in the area by raising awareness of their services.

"There's not as many young veterans, and when I say young, I mean 50 and below, involved in service organizations affiliated with the military," said Jonathan Fallin.

That's Jonathan Fallin owner of Fallin's BBQ and military vet. He tells me he worries about veterans losing connectivity and what may happen because of it.

"Everyone is just kind of engrossed in their own little world," said Fallin.

Something VFW Post 4995 is looking to change but Senior Vice Commander John Bojanac says they could use a little help to do it.

"Whatever the community needs we're here for you and any other organizations that want to pair with us we can work together," said Bojanac.

So that in turn fellow veterans will know that they are a place of safety and comradery if ever in need of help.

"Veterans if you need resources, if you need a group to come and join, we're here," said Bojanac.

As for what's next, VFW Post 4995 is hosting a craft sale event on December 2nd to keep the benefit going.