SEE HOW: Big Bend renters can apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Idalia

NEWS RELEASE:

Renters in Florida counties who sustained losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for federal disaster assistance. The counties are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Pinellas, Suwannee and Taylor.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include personal property, transportation, moving and storage, medical and dental, funeral assistance, childcare assistance, other essential items.

To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], call 800-621-3362, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or use the FEMA mobile app [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Application deadline is Oct. 30, 2023.

For an accessible video on assistance to renters, visit Renters may be eligible for federal help [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and fema.gov/disaster/4734 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].