See how Amazon is helping communities recover from Hurricane Idalia

- Amazon says they're working to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.
- The company has a massive fulfillment center for consumers in eastern Leon County.
- Teams from Amazon are donating to area agencies to help with hurricane relief.
NEWS RELEASE:
As Leon County and neighboring communities recover from the impact of Hurricane Idalia, Amazon’s disaster response team continues to assist Floridians with donated goods, logistics support and technology for communities. Here’s more on how Amazon is helping:
- Amazon has donated more than 275,000 relief items, including hygiene kits, batteries, baby formula, diapers, flashlights, canned food, generators, chain saws and air conditioners.
- This includes more than 150,000 water bottles to families who need clean drinking water.
- We are working with local and national groups like the Madison County Foundation for Excellence in Education, Jefferson Outreach for Youth, Kiwanis Clubs, International Medical Corps, American Red Cross, Second Harvest and Feeding America to get supplies in the hands of those who need them through either direct product donations or gift cards.
- We have provided transportation support also for 52 pallets of flood clean-up kits to the most impacted areas in partnership with ALAN Aid and piloted real-time meal distribution tracking for Operation BBQ Relief using AWS Cloud services.