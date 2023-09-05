See how Amazon is helping communities recover from Hurricane Idalia

Amazon says they're working to help those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The company has a massive fulfillment center for consumers in eastern Leon County.

Teams from Amazon are donating to area agencies to help with hurricane relief.

NEWS RELEASE:

As Leon County and neighboring communities recover from the impact of Hurricane Idalia, Amazon’s disaster response team continues to assist Floridians with donated goods, logistics support and technology for communities. Here’s more on how Amazon is helping: