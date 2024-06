GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

Otha Huges was last seen in Gregna around June 1.

According to GCSO he was walking toward railroad tracks near the land.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Ortha Hughes was last seen June 1, 2024

- Otha Hughes - D.O.B 06/10/1952 - Weight 165 - Height 5/9 Any information please contact The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-875-8811 or 850-509-8826