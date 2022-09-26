School zone crosswalks painted to increase visibility, keep students safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Florida Department of Transportation, at least 32 traffic crashes have happened in the Kate-Sullivan Elementary and Cobb Middle School area since 2012.

To make school zones safer, it was a community effort to make the school zone at Kate Sullivan Elementary and Cobb Middle School safer for their students.

"We put paint here to make a safe space for our kids to walk to school, because at Cobb most of our students walk, ride bikes, or their parents take them to school."

In partnership with Knight Creative Communities Institute, Kate Sullivan and Cobb painted crosswalks in front of their campuses Saturday to make them more visible.

"We're a blind corner and I have a lot of kids that come in the morning during rush hour traffic, so we have a lot of families here and at Kate Sullivan that are walking and we're on a main thoroughfair to the hospital which is a large employer and we have a lot of traffic here," said Cobb Middle School Principal Sarah Hembree.

Betsy Couch of KCCI said she's excited to bring safety and art together through the areas students.

"Crosswalks are designed to make vehicles stop and notice them, and when you add art and artistic vibrant colors and designs, they make them pop out even more," said Couch.