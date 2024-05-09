School closures announced ahead of severe weather

Schools in the Big Bend and South Georgia are announcing school closings ahead of severe weather expected to impact South Georgia and parts of the Big Bend.

SEMINOLE: Seminole County School System: Due to unknown weather conditions, Seminole County Schools will be canceled for tomorrow, Friday, May 10th, 2024. Stay home and stay safe!

DECATUR: We are monitoring a potential weather event that will be impacting our area beginning around the

5:00 AM Friday morning.

Decatur County EMA has forecasted sustained winds at 75 mph from 5:00 - 10:00 AM. We cannot run our buses and risk student, faculty, staff travel tomorrow morning.

Decatur County Schools will be closed on Friday, May 10, 2024. We are expecting the system to move out by mid-morning and conditions to improve quickly by the afternoon.

The status of the Spring Game scheduled for Friday evening will be determined and announced Friday afternoon.

GRADY: In addition to schools and offices being closed tomorrow, all evening school events are canceled including the CHS Band Concert and FFA Banquet this evening.

THOMAS COUNTY: Thomas County Schools will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted severe weather conditions with wind gusts reaching 55-75 mph in the morning hours. Your safety is our priority—please take precautions and stay safe!

CITY OF THOMASVILLE: Thomasville City Schools: The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Following the afternoon severe weather briefing, a decision has been made to close school for students and staff on Friday, May 10th.

