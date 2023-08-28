School closings and delays ahead of Idalia

WTXL — Taylor County tells ABC27, schools there will close at noon on Monday, ahead of what will likely become Hurricane Idalia. Classes will also be canceled on Tuesday. Taylor County Elementary School will serve as a shelter.

As of 6:40 this morning, Leon County says there are no operational changes planned.

Franklin County Emergency Management told ABC27, decisions regarding schools will likely happen during the commissioner's meeting at 9:00 this morning, or after an 11:00 a.m. weather briefing.

Madison County Commissioners will meet at 10:00 a.m. to declare a local state of emergency, but so far no changes to school schedules have been announced.

The Wakulla County and Jefferson County School Districts said on their social media, they are working with their emergency managment teams to monitor the storms. Wakulla County Schools says any decisions will be posted to their Facebook page, and parents should also get automated calls with information, if schools do close.

No changes have been announced at this point for Gadsden, Hamilton, Liberty, or Suwannee County schools.