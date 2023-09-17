Scattered Storms This Evening Make Way For A Much Drier Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some scattered storms are popping up across the region this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Storms that do pop up will be brief in nature moving from west to east, with some locally heavy rainfall at times. Its a muggy afternoon with dewpoint temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures are in the upper 80s with a few locations reaching the low 90s. Storms will begin dissipating after sunset this evening, and as the cold front moves through the region tonight, skies will clear overnight. This will help to cool temperatures down to the 60s tonight with dewpoint temperatures dropping into the 50s. This will make for a cool and crisp start for this time of year tomorrow morning.

Abundant sunshine will dominate the region tomorrow, with very few clouds in the sky. This will help allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 80s, but winds from the north will keep temperatures from reaching the 90s with a dry and comfortable feel to the air. Sunny skies will last throughout the day, and overnight lows tomorrow night will drop into the mid to upper 60s again. This will be a common trend throughout the week, with cool starts in the mornings and dry weather with a very low chance of rain. Isolated storm chances return to the forecast for the weekend, but highs throughout the week will be in the mid to upper 80s, so get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather while you can!