Sadie the service dog is finally home

Sadie the service dog is finally a permanent addition to the family.

Korbin's family wrapped up their last day of handler training.

Watch the video above to see the reaction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

ABC 27 has been following the story about neighbors and strangers coming together to help buy a service dog for a young boy named Korbin. They've become known as "Korbin's Village."

Last week, Sadie the service dog finally arrived in Tallahassee.

Sunday, Korbin's family wrapped up thandler training so that Sadie can give Korbin the support he needs.

"It's been a little hard but I'm really up for the challenge."

A challenge that Kelly Ashling and her family have been dealing with for months.

Sadie, a golden retriever dog, is finally a permanent addition to the family and Korbin, an 8-year-old boy who has autism.

Sunday, Korbin's parents went to tom brown park for their final day of handler training.

"Something most people don't realize is how personalized the dogs can be."

That was Marysa Rollings, a dog trainer for highland canine training.

She says training service dogs is a unique process.

"Every dog can have very similar tasks but utilizing it to every single child or person that they go to is so important and so amazing to see."

The training is now in the hands of the parents, and Ashling says the family is ready.

"I'm just trying to absorb more than I can, learning my new habits, and make sure that I know that it's my responsibility now."

New habits that Highland and Korbin's family have been working on.

"We have to make sure those are very solid for the family."

It's something that Ashling agrees with…

"The whole point is to improve Korbin's life and improve his independence."

