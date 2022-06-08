Robber demands $100, sandwich; gets neither

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers and Fort Myers Police are seeking tips in an attempted robbery of a Subway sandwich shop.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the restaurant at the 11700 block of S Cleveland Ave.

According to investigators, the suspect ordered a sandwich at the counter, then told the clerk he had a gun and demanded the sandwich, plus $100 cash.

"The subject obtained nothing of value," Crime Stoppers says in a Facebook account of the incident, "and [they] fled on foot."

The suspect was clad in all-black clothing, and was wearing a surgical mask and medical gloves.

Anyone with information on the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.