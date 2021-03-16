Big Bend tech business hiring through pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gathering and sharing data about COVID-19 has been crucial in decision-making over the last year. A Tallahassee company is providing that information to local, state and national leaders to help us all rebound from the pandemic while expanding their business.

“People are relying on our work to ultimately save lives,” explained Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet. He is CEO at Ruvos in Tallahassee.

“It has been a hectic year,” Gonzalez Loumiet said. “We had to rise to the occasion.”

He leads a data company. They have helped track COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re kind of like FedEx,” Gonzalez Loumiet added. “We securely present and deliver the data to the epidemiologist to the data scientist.”

As cases climbed and testing increased, they’ve had to expand to keep up with the demand for accurate information. In 2020, they hired between 30 and 32 highly talented and experienced individuals. They recruit right here in the Capital City to fill jobs when so many other companies are making cuts.

It’s a trend Christina Paredes says she’s seeing in the Big Bend area.

“Almost every single one of the tech companies that I’ve talked to in the last couple of weeks are hiring individuals,” Paredes said. She is the director of the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality. They’re working to bring more tech jobs to the Big Bend.

“Tallahassee really has a sweet spot for those tech companies who have a root in servicing the government in some capacity,” Paredes explained.

That unique market is one of the main reasons Ruvos has called the city home for more than a decade.

“We are still looking for software developers, folks who know Java or cloud computing,” added Gonzalez Loumiet.

They are working hard to fill jobs and use data to help forecast for the future and prepare for the next pandemic.

As of publication Ruvos had about 70 employees working across Tallahassee, California and even South Africa. They plan on hiring another 15-30 people this year.