Tallahassee nonprofit delivers meals to children this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Tallahassee nonprofit is making a big impact one meal at a time.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation provides free meals to children three times a week through its summer feeding program.

Founder Timothy Mosley has led the initiative for eight years, aiming to build trust and relationships in underserved neighborhoods.

Watch the video to learn how local restaurants, including Big Randy's, support the program.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation is handing out food to children through their summer feed program.

This organization expanded efforts to reach children missing meals while school is out, providing food three times a week.

Timothy Mosley founded the organization and gathered generous donations from local restaurants like Big Randy’s.

Mosley said, “My goal is to uh go into the neighborhoods and establish trust with these kids, build a relationship, let them know that we care. I've been doing this for 8 years, this feeding program.”

Their mission is simple but powerful: to show struggling communities they still matter by providing food and hope.

