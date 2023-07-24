Watch Now
Quincy mom charged in death of 4-year-old daughter

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 24, 2023
QUINCY, FLa. — A Quincy mother was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 4-year-old daughter who died back in January, according to Quincy Police Department.

QPD says Shainitra Anthony was arrested Friday, July 21, at her residence. During her arrest, the police department says she was found to be in the possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Anthony was booked into Gadsden County Jail. She was released the following day after posting bond, according to QPD.

Back in January, QPD responded to 64 North Cleveland Street due to an unresponsive child. Once officers arrived on the scene, QPD says the child had already been transported to a local ER by car, where she was pronounced deceased.

