Quincy Police, FDLE investigating child's death

Investigation began with 911 call
FDLE Investigating
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 21:35:40-05

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of a child.

An investigator told ABC 27 QPD responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m., Thursday, at Arbor Crest Apartments in Quincy.

As of Friday evening, this case was still considered an "active death investigation." Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved. ABC 27 has reached out to FDLE for additional details. We're still waiting to hear back.

QPD said no charges have been filed, and no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

