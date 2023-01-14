Quincy Police, FDLE investigating child's death

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of a child.

An investigator told ABC 27 QPD responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m., Thursday, at Arbor Crest Apartments in Quincy.

As of Friday evening, this case was still considered an "active death investigation." Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved. ABC 27 has reached out to FDLE for additional details. We're still waiting to hear back.

QPD said no charges have been filed, and no one has been arrested.