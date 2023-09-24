President Joe Biden received the COVID-19 booster and flu shot

U.S. President Joe Biden received the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot.

The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released on Saturday that the vaccines were administered on Friday.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the President encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” the memo read.

The memo also said that the 80-year-old president had been vaccinated against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “several weeks ago."

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the new COVID-19 shot for individuals aged 6 months and older.

Though hospitalizations and deaths remain significantly lower than the peak of the pandemic, the CDC has noted an upward trend.

According to the CDC, there were 20,538 hospitalizations and 616 deaths in the past week.

The president tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus earlier this month but experienced mild symptoms. According to CDC guidelines, individuals who have had a recent COVID-19 infection should delay their vaccination by up to three months.

The news comes as the federal government announced that they will resume the program that provides up to four rapid COVID-19 tests per U.S. household starting on September 25th.

