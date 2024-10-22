Pregnant woman and unborn child die after shooting, suspect arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after being shot.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's office, the incident happened around 1 AM, on Tuesday.

LCSO says they were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate a shooting involving a pregnant woman. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jha'kari Martin-Sugrin, drove the victim to the hospital.

Martin-Sugrin is facing two counts of Manslaughter, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This investigation remains active.

Any information about this case or other related incidents, contact LCSO's Violent Crimes Unit detectives at (850) 606-3300.

Witnesses who want to remain anonymous can contact Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-8477.

