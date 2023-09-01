Power in Madison, Jefferson, Taylor Co. may be out through Labor Day Weekend

Early Friday afternoon, Tri-County Electric Cooperative said the estimated restoration time for the majority of TCEC members in Madison, Jefferson, and Taylor County is Tuesday, September 5.

Locations such as schools, medical centers, interchanges, gas stations etc. remain priority.

Crews are actively working on the distribution side of all our substations, preparing feeders and making repairs to ensure that priority locations can be electrified as soon as possible.

NEWS RELEASE:

The estimated restoration time for the majority of Tri-County Electric Cooperative members in Madison, Jefferson, and Taylor County is now Tuesday, September 5th.

We are able to significantly decrease our original 2-week restoration time due to the increased number of crews we have brought in to assist and continued road and right-of-way clearing. Additional right-of-way crews have been hard at work clearing the way for repairs and construction. Florida Forest Service and members of the National Guard are also assisting with debris and tree removal impacting repairs.

We have increased our mutual-aid and contractor crews from 200 to 800 personnel. We are now able to determine specific estimated restoration times and will begin publishing those estimates this afternoon.

Duke Energy transmission repairs have been completed and transmission service restored to the following TCEC substations:

Perry

Boyd

St. Augustine

Lloyd

Eridu

Monticello

Aucilla

Scanlon

Steinhatchee

Cross City Delivery Point-Steinhatchee

Duke Energy transmission lines that serve the remaining TCEC substations are ongoing. This includes:

Madison

Greenville

Sonnie Delivery Point

Highway 6

Cherry Lake

To report an outage:

Call 800.999.2285

Text 'TCEC' to 800.999.2285

Login to your account online at www.tcec.com [l.facebook.com] or on the TCEC FL mobile app

Track an outage:

outage.tcec.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]

For updates throughout the restoration process visit www.tcec.com/hurricane-idalia [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TriCountyElectricFlorida [facebook.com]