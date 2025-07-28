'He stole people that worked for me': Trump on falling out with Epstein

President Donald Trump said a dispute over workers led to his falling out with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"He did something that was inappropriate," President Trump said on Monday. "He hired help. And I said don't ever do that again. He stole people that worked for me. I said don't ever do that again. He did it again, and I threw him out of the place."

The “place” Trump was referring to was Mar-a-Lago, his members-only club in Florida.

President Donald Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters in Scotland.

His connections to Epstein have faced growing scrutiny since the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo in early July stating a review of the case found no “incriminating client list.” The memo disappointed some of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, many of whom had expected accountability under his administration.

Since then, the president has tried to distance himself from Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in New York.

"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down," President Trump said. "But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."