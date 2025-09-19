CDC vaccine advisory panel weighs changes to recommendations for COVID-19 shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met for a second round of presentations and deliberations on Friday to determine whether or not to change its recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine.

During its first meeting day, the ACIP decided to change the minimum age recommendations for the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine, which combines the MMR vaccine with the chickenpox vaccine.

In an 8-3 vote, the panel decided to change the recommended minimum age to 4 years old whereas the previous guidelines recommended the MMRV vaccine for children aged 12 months to 12 years old.

The ACIP provides the federal government with guidance on vaccines. Although the CDC makes the final decisions, the panel’s advice often shapes medical guidance nationwide.

Earlier this year, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed 17 members of the ACIP and appointed 12 new members — five of whom were just appointed last week. The reconstituted panel includes several medical professionals skeptical of past vaccine policies, mostly as they relate to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel was presented with various studies on the COVID-19 vaccine, including side effects and economic impact.

One of the studies presented explored a very rare side effect, most commonly occurring in young men, is a kind of heart inflammation called myocarditis. A scientist who told the panel he was studying whether people with certain genes are uniquely susceptible to that risk said the Trump administration had canceled his grant before the research could be finished.