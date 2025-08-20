Texas lawmakers ready to vote on maps to give GOP stronger edge in US house

Republicans in the Texas legislature are expected to resume their redistricting efforts on Wednesday morning.

At the behest of President Donald Trump, Texas lawmakers are poised to approve new maps that would give Republicans the advantage in five U.S. House districts. Typically, maps are redrawn once a decade following the U.S. census, but Republicans are wanting to update the map in the middle of the decade.

The Texas House could vote as soon as today on new U.S. House districts following a floor debate that is expected to be long and heated.

Democrats returned to the state this week after several weeks away to protest the Republican plan. After their protest, Republicans ordered Texas House Democrats to sign a permission slip to leave the Statehouse.

After one Democrat refused to sign the document on Monday, two more representatives rejected the mandatory requirement set by House Speaker Dustin Burrows to allow security escorts to follow them to prevent another delay before today.

Democratic Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier was the first to refuse the request and has been locked inside the House chamber since Monday.

Her stay in the chamber has garnered attention across the country.

"Nicole, we are all in that chamber with you. Thank you to you and all the Texas Democrats who are standing up for the people," wrote former Vice President Kamala Harris.

All of the representatives are expected to be in attendance today.