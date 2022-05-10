Police say teen's school threat originated over video game chat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police say a threat made against Oasis Middle School was actually an audio recording taken from an online video game.

The incident took place March 19, when Oasis Middle administrators received a voicemail claiming to be from a student. The voicemail suggested the teen was armed with multiple guns including an AR-15. Specifying a date of March 30, the voicemail claimed the student would attack the school with various bombs, guns and "a suicide vest."

Major Crimes investigated the voicemail and were able to determine the audio from that call occurred over an online "first-person shooter" (FPS) video game. Further investigation traced the audio to a 17-year-old boy from Islamorada, some four hours away from Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police say Monroe County deputies went to the boy's house; the teen soon confessed to leaving the voicemail, saying he was "upset over allegations of infidelity" and was planning to ruin the reputation of an Oasis Middle School student with the call.

Indian River County deputies arrested the teenager. He is charged with a threat to throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device.