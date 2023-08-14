Pilots eject as MiG-23 crashes at Thunder Over Michigan air show

Officials say two people have been taken to a hospital after they successfully ejected an aircraft before a crash during the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, a MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed into a parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville shortly after 4 p.m.

“While it did not appear they sustained any injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured," the statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

Officials say the FAA is investigating the crash.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” Thunder Over Michigan said on Facebook Sunday shortly after the incident. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

This story was originally published by Alisha Dixon at Scripps News Detroit.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com