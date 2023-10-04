Pilot accused of stalking a woman from the sky arrested

A man accused of stalking a woman from the sky for years is now facing charges for the act.

Michael Arnold, a 65-year-old pilot, was arrested Tuesday as he was driving into the William H. Morse State Airport in Bennington, Vermont, police said. That's where police say he would fly out a small plane to travel roughly 30 miles to a small town in New York where the woman lived.

Arnold was served a temporary order of protection from a New York court in May, which banned him from flying any aircraft while the order was in effect.

Arnold had been previously arrested for using a small play to fly at low altitudes to stalk the same woman in her hometown of Schuylerville, New York, the Bennington Banner reported. And CBS6 confirmed the FBI had been investigating his repeated attempts to stalk and harass the woman both on the ground and in the air since 2019.

But just days ago, reports tracked Arnold flying his 1976 Cessna 180 single-engine plane, heading west toward New York, defying the order banning him from flying and establishing cause for the arrest, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said.

Police charged Arnold with aggravated stalking, impeding, providing false information to a police officer, and resisting arrest. He posted $5,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in Bennington court Wednesday.

