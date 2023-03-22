Passenger traffic climbing at Tallahassee International Airport for 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tracking passenger traffic at Tallahassee International Airport, newly released data shows passenger traffic in February 2023 saw a 1.9 percent decrease compared to February 2022. We have reached out to airport leadership to see why that may be. We’re still waiting to hear back.

However, as whole, TLH also says for calendar year 2023, passenger traffic is up 4.7 percent compared to calendar year 2022.

What a appears to be a Dunkin is also in the works for the airport.

A traveler sent ABC 27 a photo from inside the airport Wednesday showing the project. We have reached out to the airport and Dunkin to see when it may be opening and if anything else in the works.

We’ll update this story once we hear back.

In February, airport leaders announced JetBlue would be coming to Tallahassee in 2024. Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tallahassee International Airport begins on January 4, 2024.