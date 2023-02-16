Tallahassee airport partners with Jet Blue, they predict this will be different from past airline struggles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today Tallahassee International Airport announced its new partnership with Jet Blue airlines and discussed how this benefits the city of Tallahassee. Though a concrete number has not been determined, with the help of Jet Blue Tallahassee International is expected to bring in millions.

“We are seeing the carriers really recognize Tallahassee as a destination and today is no different. This is a prime example of a major carrier coming in and bringing a service to Tallahassee,” said Mayor John Dailey.

After losing 96% of its travelers once covid hit, the Tallahassee International Airport has made large strides in recreating a great travel experience for its customers. This resulted in its partnership with Jet Blue Airlines.

“Jet Blue is a low cost carrier. What I’m always looking to do is stimulate the market and create the competition,” said David Pollard, Director of Aviation.

The airport has been in talks with Jet Blue for the last 6 years in hopes of creating more service options. This comes after community members brought it to the airport’s attention. Now the airport has a total of 4 airlines including American, Delta, and Silver Airways.

“We’re very excited, we’re ecstatic,” said Pollard.

This in turn will create more jobs for the city of Tallahassee but as for now the airport is still working on a concrete number.

