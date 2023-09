ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — A parking lot partially collapsed in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday morning.

It happened at a Publix supermarket. According to the company, they believe an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership had driven a crane on the top level of the parking lot.

The company says that person had ignored the weight-limiting signs. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

WSB in Atlanta reports the Publix location involved had just opened to the public in June of 2023.