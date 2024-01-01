Why The Gulf Marine Specimen lab is relying on help from the community

The Gulf Marine Specimen lab is relying on help from the community

It's for repairs on the property

Watch the video to find out what they need

The funds are to repair the roof and remove a tree that their insurance provider says could be hazardous if not kept up to standard.

Jack Rudloe, President of The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is asking for the community's help

He says Over the past sixty years hurricanes and tropical storms have been hard on their facilities.

"They say the roof is old and it's buckling or some of the shingles are buckling and so on and so forth and in order to maintain the insurance it has to have repairs and not only just repairs by us but by a licensed contractor and all the permits from the county and so on."

He says the roof will cost around 20 grand.

The "Living Dock" has been damaged and replaced three times. The repairs were paid for with FEMA funds. Without insurance, FEMA will no longer allow them to make claims.

Rudloe says with rising sea levels and hurricanes, complying with insurance regulations is vital but he needs help to be able to continue to pay for that coverage.

According to the International Insurance Society the US has the leading cost to replace property an increase of 30 percent in the last 5 years.

"We just have to raise the money pay them off and do what has to be done."

But he says the are due for some improvements

"But we do need a new roof we wanna put in a nice big metal roof that's over this thing."

Rudloe tells me he's hopeful they'll be able to raise enough to finance the repairs that are required.

"People, people really love this place"

Rudloe tells me the community has donated about 3 thousand dollars so far. They're grateful and continuing to try and raise funds.

