Wakulla Co. leaders update neighbors on Mashes Sands pier project; see what's next

Wakulla County says leaders are in the final review stages with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and preparing for the construction phase of the Mashes Sands pier.

Hurricane Michael damaged the area nearly six years ago.

It's a place many people in Wakulla County enjoy: Mashes Sands Beach

It's been almost six years since Hurricane Micheal damaged this part of our community. Signs of that damage are still here. I’m Kenzie Krueger in the Panacea where neighbors say they're still waiting for this beach to be replenished.

“It’s a beautiful island we just haven’t taken care of it,” Joe Deluca lives near the beach.

He tells me he’s been asking state and county leaders to help fix the pier here. It's a landmark Hurricane Michael damaged years ago. His hope? “That they start doing something in a positive way and start fixing our beach, fixing our pier, making it a nice place to live.”

When I asked if they’d met with Florida Department of Environmental Protection about this, in an e-mail, a county spokesperson told me they recently met to discuss ways to update the existing feasibility study for Mashes Sands Beach Park. Currently, there is no new information on this meeting.

I also asked about status of Mashes Sands Fishing Pier, in an e-mail, a spokesperson told me in part quote:

"We're in the final review stages with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, preparing for the construction phase."

I also learned at this point in the project, Environmental and Historic Preservation are awaiting a National Marine Fisheries Service report before the project can move on to the next steps.

The county thanks the community for patience as they work to make repairs.

In the meantime, Deluca recommends people who want to see more progress on this area to get involved.

“I’d suggest that everyone reach out and call them and tell them we’re interested in what’s going on.”