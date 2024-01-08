VIDEO: Panacea is 7 feet or fewer above sea level; see how neighbors are preparing for potential storm surge

Much of the land in Panacea is seven feet or fewer above sea level.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on Dickerson Bay which could come out of its banks Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Much of the land here in Panacea is no more than seven feet above sea level. That could be a problem come Tuesday. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Kenzie Krueger. I’m taking a closer look at the coastal flood threat here.

Dickerson Bay: it’s normally a beautiful sight. As the winds pick up Tuesday, though, that water could become a problem.

The First to Know Weather Team says coastal flooding could be an issue here Tuesday.

That wind has the potential to drive water 3 to 4 feet above normally dry ground.

If that happens, it could flood roads and property in places like Mashes Sands Beach, Panacea, Spring Creek and Saint Marks.

That’s why neighbors here are preparing now.

That coastal flood warning is in effect from 7 Tuesday morning until 1 Wednesday morning. If you come to a flooded road, do not try to drive through it. There’s no way of knowing how deep the water is.