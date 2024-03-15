Panacea Waterfronts is offering a scholarship

This is for residents of Panacea

Watch the video to find out why they're doing it

Broadcast Transcript:

An opportunity for support here in Panacea,

I'm Kenzie Krueger, Panacea Waterfronts is helping neighbors here invest in their future.

Panacea Water Fronts is an organization that focuses on giving back to the city.

The group holds several fundraisers and scholarships to help the community.

Now, they're offering a $1,000 scholarship to help someone in Panacea reach their goal.

"This gives an opportunity to a high school student are to a resident to go back to school and get a degree are go to trade school and learn a vocation so they can better themselves and be a part of panacea."

Sherrie Miller with Panacea Waterfronts says this is a way to invest in the people of Panacea and its future.

Her goal for the recipients is... "To come back and be a part of our community and give back to the people in Panacea."

But where can someone go after they've completed their learning and are ready to start their career?

I spoke with the Chamber of Commerce.

They told me they can help people network within the area.

Career Source Capital Region can help people find jobs in Panacea as well.

the scholarship application closes April 1st.

