Community support: Roofing company offers free roof to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

After asking the community for assistance, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab received a new roof

This is all thanks to the help from a roofing company all the way up in Chipley Florida

Watch the video to find out how they did it

Broadcast Transcript:

Where the Gulf Specimen Marine lab sits today used to be a world war 2 army barracks.

Over the decades, leaders here have patched and re-patched the roof on top of what's become a community staple.

Late last year it became clear a new roof was needed.

It's an issue I told you about a few weeks ago.

The lab was asking for help in paying for a new roof, which they said would cost 30-thousand dollars!

When Tyler Johnson of Johnson Roofing Solutions in Chipley heard the lab's story, he had to step in.

I asked him why he did it.

They installed a new galvalume roof for free last weekend.

A gesture Jack Rudloe says he's grateful for.

"They contacted us and we were saying is this real? It's not often someone offers to give away a $30,000 roof."

Rudloe started the lab and has been keeping it going for decades in the name of education...

...and marine preservation.

"I can't thank them enough."

It's work that'll help keep the lab going for decades to come.

A vision Johnson says he's glad to be part of.

“I’m glad that we were able to help them and I’m glad we got them a new roof where they can stay dry and resume business everybody wins.”

Rudloe wants thanks the community for donations they received. He says the money will go towards other repairs for the lab.

