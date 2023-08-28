Panacea fishing community prepares for Idalia: 'If you've lived here a long time... you know what to expect'

People in Panacea start preparing for storms

Robbie Taylor has lived in Panacea, Florida for 62 years. On the day before Idalia was expected to make landfall in Florida, Taylor said he went into the water to put away his crab traps.

That is just one of the steps Taylor and his family take ahead of potentially damaging storms.

Boaters get ready for Idalia

"My mother and me, we always prepare year-round," Taylor said. "If you've lived here a long time you pretty much know what to expect."

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it would be offering sandbags at the sheriff's department on Oak Street in Crawfordville.

Wakulla County Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Jeff Yarbrough said they would alert neighbors once shelters are identified.