Panacea fishing community prepares for Idalia: 'If you've lived here a long time... you know what to expect'

People living in Panacea share what steps they're taking to get ready for storms
Robbie Taylor has lived in Panacea, Florida for 62 years. On the day before Idalia was expected to make landfall in Florida, Taylor said he went into the water to put away his crab traps.
Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 28, 2023
  • People in Panacea start preparing for storms
  • On Monday, marinas were busy with people putting away their fishing supplies and other belongings
  • Watch the video to see how the coastal community is preparing

That is just one of the steps Taylor and his family take ahead of potentially damaging storms.

Boaters get ready for Idalia

"My mother and me, we always prepare year-round," Taylor said. "If you've lived here a long time you pretty much know what to expect."

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it would be offering sandbags at the sheriff's department on Oak Street in Crawfordville.

Wakulla County Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. Jeff Yarbrough said they would alert neighbors once shelters are identified.

