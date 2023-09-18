Painted pumpkins popping up in Havana; see who is behind the project

Havana Garden Club has been around for 45 years

The club is a non-profit organization that is centered in making the town beautiful and welcoming to those who visit and live in the community.

Watch the video to see who can join.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you walk around the town of Havana, you will see all types of fall decorations ranging from pumpkins, hay bales, you name it, but you'll also see its beauty covered in flowers. I'm Ashley Engle here in Havana where I spoke with one woman who tells me that joining the Havana Garden Club was the best decision, she's ever made.

"I chose to be part of the garden club to learn about this community and meet

I met Suzanne Daniels who has been a part of the garden club since 2020.

"I love it, I've been the civic development coordinator, this will be my third term."

The Havana Garden Club has been keeping Havana blooming for the past 45 years.

The club is a non-profit organization that is centered in making the town beautiful and welcoming to those who visit and live in the community.

"Some people think Garden Club is sitting around talking and sipping tea. That is not Havana Garden Club, ever! Never been that way."

Edna Hall Whitehead, who is the president of the Garden Club tells me that the club maintains the community's gardens, parks and create decorations that people see around the town.

Some of the service projects they do include the beautification and up keep of Havana Cemetery, Landscaping town signs and more.

"We're sorta of been a silent hand in helping our town do better."

Garden club is not just for the ladies, men are encouraged to join also.

Matthew Bolam is one of the newest members of the club and the first and only male to join. Him and his wife moved to Havana from Colorado and wanted to meet new people and be involved in the community.

"It feels great. My wife and I go around once a week and water different flower planters that are in and around the city. I saw them before we started the club and noticed how beautiful they are and now I'm part of that keeping them alive and beautiful."

Keeping the community shinning and a club that Suzanne is happy to be a part of.

"It makes me proud. It makes me very proud"

