OUT OF A JOB: Gov. DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney over 'dereliction of duty' on crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Wednesday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis declared the suspension of State Attorney Monique H. Worrell, citing allegations of neglect of duty.

The announcement highlighted Worrell's purported failure to uphold mandatory minimum sentences and her alleged misuse of discretion in deciding not to pursue charges in certain cases.

As a replacement, Andrew Bane, a Florida A&M Univesity graduate, has been named to take over the responsibilities for the 9th Judicial Circuit.

Governor DeSantis pointed to the case of Daton Viel, who shot two Orlando officers, as an illustrative example of Worrell's perceived shortcomings.

According to DeSantis, instances like this have occurred repeatedly, prompting prosecutors to feel compelled to explain their decisions after the fact.

Attorney General Ashley Moody also weighed in on the matter, emphasizing the trend of prosecutors needing to justify their actions retrospectively.

Soon after the announcment, Representative Anna V. Eskamani released the following statement: "

This is absolutely disgusting — State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now. Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve, and must be held accountable.”

Watch the governor's full announcement below:

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

