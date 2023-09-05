One pedestrian dead following Labor Day crash; Tallahassee Police investigating

Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Labor Day at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast.

This incident marks at least the 8th deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Tallahassee for 2023.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, Sept. 4, officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian at the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast. When officers arrived on scene they located one adult male suffering from life threatening injuries and immediately began rendering lifesaving aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver, an adult male, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing however, there are no charges at this time.