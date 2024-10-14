ON THE WAY: Leon County mails out official election guides for 2024 general election

Leon County Supervisor of Elections is mailing Official Election Guides for the 2024 General Election.

The guide includes a sample ballot, information on voting locations and times, and details on how to vote.

The ballots will feature six proposed amendments to Florida's Constitution and five City Charter amendments for Tallahassee.

Voters are encouraged to read the guide and research the amendments before voting on November 5.

A sample ballot with all the candidates and amendments that appear on a ballot here in Leon County.

Valuable information about where, when, and how voters can cast their ballots

According to Mark Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, voters can expect to receive their Election Guide in the next several days. Voters can also view or download a copy of the guide at LeonVotes.gov.

The guide contains information about the three ways to vote in Florida, as well as a generic sample ballot that includes all Leon County races and candidates. Voters can view the specific sample ballot for their precinct by visiting LeonVotes.gov and clicking on the "Your Voter Info" button.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at vote@leonvotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

