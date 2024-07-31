Tallahassee Police Department's Special Victims Unit searching for 13 year old; here's how you can help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police are searching for a missing 13 year old who was last seen in Northeast Tallahassee.

We checked with TPD just before noon Wednesday. Detectives are still working to find Sascha Bogart. TPD said Bogart was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of Woodgate Way in Tallahassee.

Bogart is approximately 4'11", 100lbs, with gold and brown dreadlocks with pink ends, and brown eyes. Bogart was last seen wearing a grey sweater, dark colored shorts, and no shoes.

TPD said no foul play is suspected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200.