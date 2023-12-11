Plus-sized consignment sale set for Northeast Tallahassee this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just in time for the holidays, two friends in Northeast Tallahassee are making it easier for some to find affordable clothes.

At the Maclay School, the semi-annual Plus Size Consignment Sale kicks off this weekend. Event organizers are collecting clothes from sizes extra large and up as well as 14 and up for men and women.

People who have those clothes are also earning with the sale. They will receiving 60 percent of the sale price of their clothing. The registration to consign with the sale has already ended, but the sale starts Friday and will run through Sunday.

Shopping hours are:

Friday, December 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the event organizers, Nella Dickens, said the goal of the sale is to make nice, affordable clothing accessible for all neighbors in Tallahassee.