NEW DETAILS: First Tallahassee Wawa to open in late November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In January, we told you that Wawa would open a store in Tallahassee. Thursday the company released more details about the grand opening later this month.



Doors at the first Tallahassee store will open on November 20, at 8 a.m.

The store is located at 1495 Capital Circle, NW.

This opening is part of the company's expansion into Tallahassee and the Panhandle. Wawa says that each location will employ around 35 people.

FULL RELEASE:

Wawa, PA – (November, 2024) Today, Wawa announced the grand opening date and location of its first store in Tallahassee, Florida. The historic event will include special festivities, ribbon cutting ceremonies, announcements of community partnerships and support for local organizations, and a celebration of everyday heroes with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” initiative. The opening location and dates for grand opening celebration is as follows:

First Wawa in Tallahassee, Florida

1495 Capital Circle, NW, Tallahassee, FL 32303

November 20, 2024

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 9 a.m.

“We are excited to open our doors to our first Tallahassee store kicking off our expansion,” said Nancy Dulaney, Director of

Store Operations. “We can’t wait to host this grand opening just days following our historic entry into the State of Georgia! We look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to Georgia and Tallahassee as we further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

About Wawa’s Expansion in the Panhandle & Tallahassee

Wawa continues to build a pipeline of new stores sites in the Panhandle and Tallassee market and projects to open 20 stores in the Florida Panhandle including 4-6 stores in Tallahassee over the next 5-8 years. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates with Wawa expecting to create hundreds of new jobs in Tallahassee and the Panhandle

