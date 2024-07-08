Lightning blamed for house fire Sunday evening; TFD details what happened

Lightning is blamed for a house fire that began in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood Sunday evening.

No one was hurt during the fire.

Read the Tallahassee Fire Department's news release about the fire below.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, July 7, at 5:19 pm, the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a reported structure fire on Greensward Court.

Upon arrival, TFD personnel found smoke coming from a single-story residential building. Firefighters promptly entered the structure and discovered a fire in the attic. Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire, containing the fire primarily to the attic. A thorough search of the residence confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated before TFD’s arrival. No injuries were reported at the scene. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

TFD was assisted on scene by Talquin Electric Cooperative and Leon County EMS.

Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.